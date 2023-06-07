2b Library mural.PNG

Library Director Pauline Vaughn submitted this photo as an example for the proposed mural for the front of the Coffee County Manchester Public Library.

Coffee County Manchester Public Library is currently in the beginning phases of installing two murals on the exterior of its Hillsboro Boulevard building.

According to Library Director Pauline Vaughn, the front of the building’s work will be painted to resemble a library shelf with classic covered books. The mural on the side of the building facing the parking lot will pay tribute to the history of Coffee County.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

