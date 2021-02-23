Dolly Parton’s Library celebrates 25th anniversary

Courtney Mercurio, youth services librarian at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library, encourages locals to enjoy the event.

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library will enter Phase 3 of our re-opening plan on March 1, the library announced.  
 
"Our new hours are as follows: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 8:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Senior Hour will be from 9:00am-10:00am every day," the announcement said. 
 
Up to 15 patrons at a time will be allowed inside the library for 30-minute browsing sessions or 1-hour computer sessions. Curbside services will still be available. Boating Exams will be proctored by appointment. Masks are required.
Call 931-723-5143 or email curbside@coffeecountylibrary.org to place holds or for more information.
 
 

