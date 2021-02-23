The Coffee County Manchester Public Library will enter Phase 3 of our re-opening plan on March 1, the library announced.
"Our new hours are as follows: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 8:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Senior Hour will be from 9:00am-10:00am every day," the announcement said.
Up to 15 patrons at a time will be allowed inside the library for 30-minute browsing sessions or 1-hour computer sessions. Curbside services will still be available. Boating Exams will be proctored by appointment. Masks are required.
Call 931-723-5143 or email curbside@coffeecountylibrary.org to place holds or for more information.
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Coffee County Communications Board terminates 911 Director
- Woman missing could be in area
- Franklin Co Sheriff Dept. seeks fugitive
- Coffee County Sheriff's Department seeks trailers' owners
- Local shares stories of teen years spent close to former VP
- Coffee County Communications Board names interim Director
- No garbage pick up for remainder of week for Manchester
- Shelter set up at Ada Wright Center
- MCS address sexual harassment, drug testing and bullying policies
- Judge Johnson announces plans to retire in May
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2