Young inventor, Garrett Townshend, created a super cool and unique dinosaur themed board game that won first place in the state of Tennessee for the Invention Convention. The brilliant fourth grader will be travelling to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich. June 1-3 to take his board game to the next level of competition.
With glowing excitement and an abundance of confidence, Townshend explained the origins of his board game. He explained that his love of math and dinosaurs was the inspiration for the game.
“So this is Isla Publar Rescue,” started Townshend introducing the title of his board game. “I got the idea because some people don’t remember to do their math over summer break. So this is a way for them to get their math strategies back and also have some fun.”
Townshend then talked about how he built the game, explaining the rules and pieces. He even displayed a breakdown of the total costs of materials for the game. “The materials costed nineteen dollars. The estimated cost was twenty to twenty five dollars.”
Townshend incorporated mathematics into his game by having players select a card with a math problem after their roll. Upon a correct or incorrect answer the player either advances or their token remains where it is.
The smart inventor explained that Jurassic Park was a huge influence for his game and created his moveable game tokens to be helicopters. The overall objective of the game is to solve the math problems to rescue as many dinosaurs as possible.
As for the not so lucky players, Townshend even added a bonus mini game for the remaining players. In this mini game you have to answer select questions before Mt. Tibo erupts. Townshend incorporated a sand timer to indicate the eruption of the volcano.
Townshend went on to inform about the award he achieved for the game. “The award was first place from the MTSU Invention Convention for the games category. I get to go to the nationals now. That was for whoever won first, second and third.”
Townshend went on to explain how excited he is to get to go to nationals in Michigan at the Henry Ford Museum. He also reports that he is excited to get to see his family in Michigan when he goes as well.