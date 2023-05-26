Local artisan photo.jpg

Local artisans Anthony Earhart and Jessica Hannon are pictured with a selection of their handmade barn wood crosses at Foothills Crafts, 418 Woodbury Highway, Manchester.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Where some people see a pile of aged wood and rusty metal, local artisans Anthony Earhart and Jessica Hannon see an opportunity to craft handmade barn wood crosses.

“We made crosses because I have been in recovery for two years,” Earhart said. “Jesus Christ saved my life from addiction and I have just leaned towards crosses and we seem to be pretty decent at it. I think everybody needs a cross because when you look at a cross you think about Jesus Christ.”

Tags

More Stories

Large lot of county firearms to go as trade in

While 219 Coffee County Sheriff Department seized firearms have been declared in essence surplus, they will not be available to the public for purchase in the coming months due to a plan to trade them in for a cost savings.

Manchester water rates to rise 19%

Manchester residents will soon be paying more for their city water services following a 19% hike on water rates that was approved, along with its annual budget, by the Manchester Water and Sewer Commission during a recent meeting.

Wawa coming to Manchester

Wawa coming to Manchester

After sitting vacant for months, the site of the former Aerospace Museum at 24 Campground Road in the Manchester might soon be the home of one of the first Wawa Convenience Stores in Middle Tennessee.

Recommended for you