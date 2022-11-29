While some might find working with 1,500 degree glass in a home-kiln a bit intimidating, local glass artist Cindy Raybern says it is all in a day’s work.

“It can get up to about 1500 degrees in the kiln, it is in the garage, that doesn’t bother me,” Raybern said. “No it is not very intimidating… you can’t be that way, you just have to do what you want.”

