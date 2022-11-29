While some might find working with 1,500 degree glass in a home-kiln a bit intimidating, local glass artist Cindy Raybern says it is all in a day’s work.
“It can get up to about 1500 degrees in the kiln, it is in the garage, that doesn’t bother me,” Raybern said. “No it is not very intimidating… you can’t be that way, you just have to do what you want.”
Raybern uses reclaimed glass to craft everything from handmade glass trees to spoon rests made from vintage Coca Cola and Pepsi bottles to egg trays that can be used for deviled eggs and other hors d'oeuvres.
Raybern said a neighbor down her street was the first person to spark her interest in working with glass.
“She had the means to do so, she had a kiln and she had a glass saw and everything,” she said. “She asked me if I would like to help her out and we would go to craft shows and things like that so I said sure.”
After working together for a while, Raybern’s collaborator decided to focus on other things, so her “other half” bought her a kiln of her own for her birthday.
“It took off from there,” she said. “That is how I got involved with glass.”
Raybern, who sells her items at Foothills Crafts in Manchester, said her favorite items to make are her glass trees. The trees begin life as run of the mill wine or liquor bottles, which Raybern then breaks the bottles into small pieces and putting them in a rock tumbler to replicate the opaque appearance of sea glass.
“It will take all the edges off and make then look like sea glass, because actual sea glass is very expensive,” Raybern said.
Natural sea glass, which is created over time by the constant rolling of water and sand, can also be difficult to find, especially in a land-locked state like Tennessee.
The trees currently come in three sizes, small, medium and large. While they look right at home in a Christmas display, Raybern said they are not necessarily designed for only holiday decorating.
“I have a lot of people that buy them and keep them out all year,” she said. “I have a neighbor that bought I think five of them and she puts them in her nativity set.”
Crafting the trees is a time consuming process.
"If I can get three or four trees going at the same time it works out a little bit easier, but it takes four days for me to roll the glass, so that is a big process right there,” Raybern said.
Raybern said she first got the idea for the glass trees from Pinterest.
“I get a lot of my ideas from there, but they don’t give you clues or hints on how to do create it,” she said. “When I first started making them the glue I was using was melting my Styrofoam, so it was basically trial by error.
Raybern said her best advice for those looking to begin crafting with glass is to do a lot of research beforehand.
“When you get into equipment there are some things that I wish I didn’t buy at first,” she said “I got a wet band saw to cut the bottles at first and you get to where the blade gets a little wobbly and you are cutting glass not very straight.”
“I wish I would have bought my tile saw to cut my glass beforehand… and I wish I would have bought my ring bandsaw instead of my big bandsaw, so things like that,” she added.
Raybern said seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they come into Foothills Crafts and see her trees for the first time is her favorite part of crafting.
“They will see them and go “Wow” because they have never seen anything like these,” she said.
