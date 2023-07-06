A lot has changed in the more than 50 years Hattie Nunley has been crafting handmade quilts and other crafts, but she says the tradition of gifting quilts to loved ones is one thing that hasn’t.

“My mom always made quilts and she hand quilted them and then as I got older I started helping her,” Nunley said. “She had a frame that hung from the ceiling and we would quilt on it and then when we got through we would roll it back up.”

Tags

More Stories

Local Artisan Feature: Hattie Nunley

Local Artisan Feature: Hattie Nunley

A lot has changed in the more than 50 years Hattie Nunley has been crafting handmade quilts and other crafts, but she says the tradition of gifting quilts to loved ones is one thing that hasn’t.

Community Table serves up free meal

Community Table serves up free meal

Volunteers for Community Table serve up a free community meal Thursday evening at 1916 McArthur Drive, Manchester. Founder Shanon Stowe said the nonprofit hosts a free community meal during the fourth and fifth Thursday of every month and will be expanding that to include the first Thursday …

County Budget stalls amid flurry of proposed amendments

Coffee County was forced to revert to its 2022-2023 budget effective July 1 after the 2023-2024 county budget was postponed during the June 27 Commission meeting. The old budget will continue to be in effect until a new budget can be approved.

Man drowns on Fourth

Man drowns on Fourth

Shelbyville man Edilcer Edilberto Lopez, 37, drown feet from the Normandy Dam boat dock on Tuesday, July 4, according to authorities. 

Cell tower tangled over ‘fall-radius’ restrictions

Cell tower tangled over ‘fall-radius’ restrictions

A proposed Faulk and Foster Tower proposed by Verizon to be located on Noah Road hit a snag during the June 27 Coffee County Planning Commission over what some counties dub fall-zone requirements that restrict how closely a tower can be built to a property line.

Library hosts Summer Reading Carnival

Library hosts Summer Reading Carnival

In spite of soaring temperatures, the Summer Reading Carnival hosted by the Coffee County Manchester Public Library welcomed hundreds of families that participated in the library’s annual Summer Reading program Wednesday, June 28.

Hiking Through Tennessee: Tims Ford State Park

Hiking Through Tennessee: Tims Ford State Park

Located in Southern Middle Tennessee off the Tims Ford Reservoir, Tims Ford State Park is perhaps best known for its 10,700-acre lake, but that is just the beginning of what the 3,546-acre state park has to offer for visitors.

Recommended for you