Local artisan feature: Tracy Elliot

Working with everything from the ocean like blue and green chrysocolla stone to the soft pink color of rose quartz, Tracy Elliot makes hand crafted jewelry utilizing natural stones of just about every shape, size and color.
A member of the Mid-Tennessee Gem and Mineral Society, Elliot began making the jewelry about five years ago.
“Our school sent me to go learn how to facet cut, so I can cut gemstones,” Elliot said from Manchester’s Foothills Crafts. “I do all of the wire work. I am pretty much self-taught in everything except the faceting.”
Elliot said her background as a former nail technician has come in handy when it comes to cutting and polishing the different stones for her jewelry.
“It was easy for me to do because I had already done so much,” she said. “All of my nail stuff was always by hand.
While she loves rocks of all different colors, Elliot said one of her favorites is chrysocolla.
“Chrysocolla is a blue to green stone,” Elliot said. “It can be mixed with malachite, azurite, turquoise, all your blue and green stones.”
“Sometimes they get mixed together and it causes a chrysocolla stone,” she added.
The stones themselves can be sourced from a variety of places, including rock swaps with fellow Gem and Mineral Society members, online, rock and mineral shows. Sometimes Elliot will even go directly to the source.
“We will go to Ron Coleman Mining and go rock digging for quartz crystals,” Elliot said.
Elliot uses copper and silver wire to intricately wrap the stones and craft a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.
“I would say about 10 years ago I wanted to learn how to do the wire weaving and the wire wrapping,” she said. “It is actually two different arts.”
Elliot said wire wrapping is where about four to six wires are wrapped around a particular spot on a piece of jewelry and the wire is then twisted and the stone then set into it.
“It is very simple and very quick but very elegant,” she said.
Wire weaving is where a very thin piece of wire is weaved around other wires to create the intricate detail of a weave pattern.
“I like all that little detail and I actually use a finer wire than most people,” Elliot said.
The tools of the trade range from a set of lapidary wheels, which are used to grind and polish rocks, a faceting machine for stone cutting, a Dremel tool and a set of polishing wheels.
“Other than that a whole ton of hand tools,” Elliot said.
While she loves the whole process of making her jewelry, Elliot said she loves it when a customer gives her free reign to use her imagination.
“I would say my favorite thing to do is to have someone come up and pick a stone and tell me to play,” she said. “I have never had anybody say, can you do this or that, it is always, I love your work, surprise me.”
