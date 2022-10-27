Local artisan spotlight: Robert Vanderway

While Robert Vanderway spent his professional career working with metal as a machinist, welder and fabricator, the New Jersey native has a passion for crafting handmade items out of wood at his home woodshop.
Vanderway, who sells his items at Foothills Crafts in Manchester, makes a variety of handmade boxes, pens and clocks from both locally sourced and exotic woods.
“My father was a good wood-worker, he was very good,” Vanderway said. “Where we used to live in New Jersey he had the whole cellar set up as a woodshop.”
While a young Vanderway would go down to the cellar to watch his father make everything from grandfather clocks to jewelry boxes and children’s toys, he didn’t gain an interest in woodworking himself until several years later.
His first projects were some stepstools for his wife, and then some radio-controlled boats powered by small model airplane engines that he would sell. Vanderway then started making handmade pens during the late 1980s while still living in New Jersey.
The first pens went to his late wife, who brought them to work with her. Soon her coworkers were asking where she got the unique pens.
“She said, ‘My husband makes them,’ so one Christmas I sold $1,200 worth of pens,” Vanderway said. “I was downstairs every night making pens.”
Vanderway said the process to make a handmade pen starts with ordering the hardware for the pen through a catalog. Once he has the metal pieces and parts, he uses a pen lathe to turn pieces of wood or acrylic into highly polished works of art.
“I used to turn them by hand on a lathe with lathe chisels, but then I bought a pen lathe, which makes it a lot faster,” he said. “I found out that people liked the pens, so I kept making them and I was selling them here and there, mostly word of mouth.”
The process is a little more involved for turning pieces of colorful acrylic into finished one-of-a-kind pens.
“Acrylic is a little harder because after you turn it down it is a little dull,” Vanderway said. “No matter how sharp your tool is and how slow you go, it has got a foggy look to it.”
After he uses the pen lathe to shape the body of the acrylic pen, Vanderway wet sands the pen using a 300-400 grit sandpaper. He eventually works his way down to a fine 2,000 grit sandpaper before using different polishing compounds to buff the pen to a high gloss.
After retiring in 2014 and relocating to Manchester, Vanderway soon turned his attention to making handmade boxes in a variety of sizes.
“It was just to keep busy,” he said. “I am not the kind of guy that is going to sit and watch TV all day.”
Eventually, the boxes began to pile up in his home.
“I made one and then I made two and then I made three and then I had like eight and my sister asked what I was going to do with all those boxes,” Vanderway said.
He was then told about Foothills Crafts in Manchester, which is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association. The store allows local artisans to sell their items after they are judged by its Standards Committee.
Vanderway’s craftsmanship passed with flying colors and he had soon sold all the boxes he brought into the store, so he began making more.
“For my boxes I use all exotic hardwoods,” he said. “They are all from South America, Africa, Tanzania…it is not wood that you find around here.”
Vanderway said people have asked him what he used to stain his boxes, which often featured inlays of different types of exotic woods, such as Purple Heart.
“I have never stained a box, it is the wood you are looking at,” he said. “Some of this hardwood is so hard, when you sand it, all I do is put Danish oil on them and that lives in the wood and seals it up and it comes out like glass.”
Vanderway said he is not concerned with the amount of time it takes to craft one of his intricate boxes.
“Everybody asks me that,” Vanderway said. ”I don’t keep track of my time. I just do it because I like doing it.”
Vanderway said when he prices his boxes, he does not factor in his time, as he is just looking to recoup the money he has in the piece and maybe make a few dollars.
“That is all I am looking to do,” he said. “I do it because I like doing it and when I am done I get a certain amount of satisfaction out of looking at it. Some of them I hate to give up.”