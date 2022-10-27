Robert Vanderway photo 01.jpg

Robert Vanderway looks at some of the handmade boxes he has crafted in his home woodshop in Manchester.

 Nathan Havenner

While Robert Vanderway spent his professional career working with metal as a machinist, welder and fabricator, the New Jersey native has a passion for crafting handmade items out of wood at his home woodshop.

Vanderway, who sells his items at Foothills Crafts in Manchester, makes a variety of handmade boxes, pens and clocks from both locally sourced and exotic woods.

Tags

More Stories

Ambulance Authority continues dissolving discussion

Ambulance Authority continues dissolving discussion

Coffee County Ambulance Authority will pick up at the November meeting its discussion of dissolving the body to reform as a committee that will fall under the direct authority of the mayor and County Commission.

Local artisan spotlight: Robert Vanderway

Local artisan spotlight: Robert Vanderway

While Robert Vanderway spent his professional career working with metal as a machinist, welder and fabricator, the New Jersey native has a passion for crafting handmade items out of wood at his home woodshop.

911 Board eyes buying radio tower

911 Board eyes buying radio tower

The Coffee County 911 Communications District Board approved a motion that will send board members and Communication Center Director to discuss the specifics concerning the public purchase of a tower site the county currently leases for its communications network.

Recommended for you