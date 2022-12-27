Working with everything from the ocean like blue and green chrysocolla stone to the soft pink color of rose quartz, Tracy Elliot makes hand crafted jewelry utilizing natural stones of just about every shape, size and color.

A member of the Mid-Tennessee Gem and Mineral Society, Elliot began making the jewelry about five years ago.

