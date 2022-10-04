1C local group 1st responder.jpg

Local woman Veronica Patterson is an outspoken advocate for the suicide awareness and prevention. She lost her husband, Manchester Police Capt. Chris Patterson to suicide in October 2020.

Patterson has nothing but love for the men and women of MPD. It’s that dedication to the department that drives her to push for more to be done to help first responders.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Sipe sworn-in as Manchester Police Chief

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Sipe, who previously served as a major with the department, was sworn-in by Mayor Marilyn Howard immediately following Tuesday’s meeting.

Police, Water Dept. interims named, wages settled

In sharp contrast to the lively first meeting in September of the new Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board smoothly passed at Wednesday’s special call meeting two items aimed to set policy for interim department heads, and then named two interims to fill vacant positions.

Old Timers Day Grand Marshall

The Old Timers Day Board of Directors is excited to announce that Janice Lynn Bass will be the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade. The parade will be on Oct.  1 and starting  at 10 a.m. This year’s parade theme is “Spotlight on Manchester.” 

Hitting the Road: Cannonsburgh Village

With a collection of historic buildings including a general store, chapel, gristmill and telephone office all showcasing what life was like in Tennessee between 1830 and 1930, Murfreesboro’s Cannonsburgh Village is an ideal destination for those looking to take a step back in time.

