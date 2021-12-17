The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee awarded more than $2.6 million in grant funding to over 400 local nonprofit organizations, including 17 from Coffee County.
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) announced this past week, as part of the 2021 annual grant-making process, it is awarding a total of $2,664,888 in grants to 439 local nonprofit organizations across Middle Tennessee.
The grants will benefit nonprofits in 32 counties, including Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Davidson, Franklin, Lincoln, Moore, Rutherford, Warren and others.
CMFT is a charitable organization that is dedicated to enriching the quality of life in Middle Tennessee and beyond by working with people “who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals,” according to its website.
The top awards categories, and their percentages, were Human Services, children and youth/women and men/seniors/emergency needs, at 24% of the grants, Arts and Humanities at 17%, Education at 15% and Animal Welfare at 12%.
“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, President of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions that address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”
The 17 grant recipients from Coffee County were:
Bel-Aire Elementary School: Bel-Aire wishes to provide fifth-graders with Junior Achievement’s free-enterprise educational program, culminating with participation in JA BizTown.
CASA Works, Inc.: To train five volunteers using the revised National CASA approved curriculum to advocate for 20 youth.
Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center: To provide trauma-focused therapy to children who have experienced severe abuse in Coffee County.
Coffee County Humane Society: To assist low-income families with vet care expense when pet has severe illness or injury.
Coffee County School District Family Resource Center: To supply and help with basic needs for the students in our school district.
Deerfield Elementary Backpack Program: To provide food, coats, shoes, and school supplies for our Deerfield Students in need.
East Middle School: East Middle School’s purpose is to offer a program that will assist in meeting the needs of economically disadvantaged students.
Haven of Hope, Inc.: To provide enhanced domestic and sexual violence victim services in undeserved rural counties through case management, counseling, and emergency assistance.
Imagination Library of Coffee County: To provide one high quality, age appropriate Imagination Library book each month to 700 children birth-5 in Coffee County.
Manchester City Schools: Manchester City Schools will offer 4th-8th grade students the opportunity to participate in archery education.
Partners for Healing: To provide care coordination services to patients that will connect them with local services to help improve their overall health.
Robert E. Lee Elementary School: Allow students the opportunity to attend BizTown.
Sportsmen and Professional Men of Coffee County Inc.: To provide basic services and items such as vision, dental, and healthcare, hygiene supplies, clothing, shoes and food for children.
Tullahoma City Schools: To equip schools with water refill stations encouraging a healthy drink choice, reducing plastic waste and the spreading of germs.
Tullahoma Day Care Center: To ready TDCC children for success in school by providing assessment tools, supplementing curriculum, with listening technology and individual workbooks.
South Jackson Civic Center: Four workshops provided for TEACH (Homeschool Program) as Arts Curriculum, including three in-house with professionals, one at a teaching theater in NYC.
West Middle School: To provide economically disadvantaged students with clothing and school supplies if they are unable to provide them for themselves.
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds to Middle Tennessee nonprofits. Grants are awarded through an open application process for organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.
For more information on the grant process visit www.cfmt.org/grants. To learn about more about the over 1,900 of Middle Tennessee’s nonprofits go to the CFMT initiative givingmatters.civicore.com.