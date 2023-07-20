Local pastor pens book

Local pastor Elton F. Chesser’s first ever book, “Taking the Kingdom” is scheduled for release July 28.
Chesser, who serves as pastor of Manchester’s Apostolic Pentecostal Church, said the book comes from a 12-lession Bible study that he held at the church two years ago.
“I felt led to put it in print in book form,” he said.
“Taking the Kingdom” is being published by Christian-themed publisher Root Song Publishing of Seymour, Indiana.
The book’s topics range from the origins of sin, God’s timing and the prophesies from Daniel and Revelations.
“It’s basically a book about the end time, but I build a foundation leading to it first,” Chesser said.
Chesser will host an author signing with a meal and copies of his book available for purchase July 29 at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road, Manchester. The event will begin at 4 p.m., with a public celebration of Chesser’s fifth anniversary as pastor with the book signing to follow at 5:30 p.m.
Chesser will also read a selection of his work.
“This book would appeal to anyone who has an interest in living a Christian life, to know more about the end time and understand the day in which we live,” he said.
Apostolic Pentecostal Church is located at 1628 Old Tullahoma Highway, Manchester. The church supports the doctrine of believe in the power of the Holy Ghost to transform lives and empower people to live according to God’s will.
