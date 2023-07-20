Local pastor pens book

Local pastor Elton F. Chesser’s first ever book, “Taking the Kingdom” is scheduled for release July 28.

Chesser, who serves as pastor of Manchester’s Apostolic Pentecostal Church, said the book comes from a 12-lession Bible study that he held at the church two years ago.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

