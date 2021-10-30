Preparing for winter weather is a job that must be done. Ice-coated tree limbs sag and break, pulling down powerlines that keep electric crews busy long after the storm has ended.
According to Duck River Electric Membership Company information, the power company maintains 6,100 miles of line across 16 counties.
These lines are located in easements which are held by the company and that company has the right to remove obstructions that threaten the full use of that easement.
According to the National Arbor Association, “Many cases make it clear that a landowner’s property interest in trees is subservient to a public utility company’s right to remove and trim trees that interfere with the necessary and reasonable operation of the utility.”
Or in other words the right of the general public to receive power supersedes the rights of property owners to have trees located on their property untouched.
Local veterinarian Michael Hoover recognizes the need to clear easements, but he questions the way some of the contractors have handled the task.
“We have a big pine tree out front (of the office). It actually leans away from the powerlines,” Hoover said.
He recalled that when the trimmers arrived, the office was still open and there were cars in the lot near that tree.
“They use a big, long boom with that blade on the end. They pulled up behind the cars, blocked them in and put the boom over and were sawing over the tops of these cars,” Hoover said.
“We were doing curbside at the time, so there were people in their cars, and they were trimming trees over the tops of these cars,” he said.
Hoover said that he ran off the contractors and that Duck River employees came back to finish the job.
While much of the job has gone off with few problems, many members of the community are concerned with the extent or the manner which trees have been trimmed.
Picking the right tree for the right place is important. A popular tree is a fine tree for the yard, but not one to be planted near a power line.
DREMC’s guidelines suggest trees like maples, birches, oaks and pines should be well away from any powerlines so the height and spread is at least 50 feet from the powerlines. Medium spread trees like redbuds and Hawthornes can be closer, about 30 feet from the power pole and that crabapple and lilac trees with a maximum height of 25 feet can be closer.
Yet many of those trees were there long before the homeowner ever thought of powerline easements. In those cases where the growth is already in place, trimming is inevitable.
According to the Department of Forestry, “Topping is perhaps the most harmful pruning practice known, yet despite 25 years or more of literature and seminars detailing the harmful effects, topping continues to be a common practice.”
“Topping,” the department writes, “rather than solving the perceived problem, can actually make a tree more hazardous in the future.”
The Dept. of Forestry notes that there are times when a tree must be reduced in height or spread, for example to provide clearance for utility lines.
It recommends “If practical, remove a branch to the point of origin. If a branch has to be shortened it should be cut back to a lateral branch that is large enough to assume a terminal role. The rule of thumb is that the lateral branch should be a least 1/3 the diameter of the limb being removed. This method of branch reduction helps preserve the natural shape to the tree. If large cuts are made the tree may still not be able to close over the pruning sites. Sometimes the best solution is to remove the tree and replace it with a species more appropriate for the site,” according to the site.
Requests for comment have been submitted to DREMC for more information concerning trimming in the area. Comments have not been received by press time.