Manchester City, Coffee County and Tullahoma City schools are eligible to receive over $8 million combined in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund 2.0 monies from the U.S. Department of Education.
This second Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) disbursement falls under the funds that Congress has set aside, approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education
Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act for the Elementary
and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The county schools will get 3,727,222.93; Manchester’s ESSER funds are 1,347321.06 and TCS’s money is 3,151,299.83. Manchester City Schools recently discussed the funds in part of a work session held Jan. 21.
Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn said that the smaller initial ESSER money was more restricted in its use. ESSER Fund 2.0 money can be used for additional applications including a broad “addressing learning loss”
designation and school facility repairs and improvements in addition to the earlier ESSER uses.
“This money is based on Free and Reduced Lunch (numbers). We’re fortunate to (receive that much),” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said a spending plan must be submitted by the first of March, calling the required plan “fluid” when it comes to allocating funds and amending the spending plan once it’s submitted. The money does not have to be spent within the fiscal year like many grants require and can be held through 2023.
The funds can also be applied retroactively to cover budget losses like paying cafeteria funding losses that came from the district’s fund balance or addition sick leave pay. The funding is not intended
to supplant Basic Education Program (BEP) spending and can be
used on one-time, non-reoccurring costs or long-term investments.
It can be used to address BEP shortfalls. Vaughn said that the state Department of Education is urging schools to use some the ESSER
funds to help finance the Governor Bill Lee’s so called fully funded summer learning loss program.
A proposed summer camp reading and support plan from the state would be address learning loss. The program would be separate from the Afterschool
Journeys program. Funding for teachers’ training for grades kindergarten through second would likely be funded by the state, but additional grade level (third through eighth grade) training will likely be only partially funded. The state recommended holding 20-25% ESSER funds for instruction stipends. LEAPS money cannot be used for the proposed learning loss summer program.
The governor’s work-in-progress programs would call for four to six weeks of summer learning that four hours a day. Districts can develop their own program as long as it meets the state guidelines.
Lee’s learning loss remediation program would be funded in part by the Lottery for Education Afterschool Program (LEAP) grant fund and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. A separate appropriations bill allocates an additional $67 million to implement the learning loss proposal.
A phonics-based teaching method is being proposed for kindergarten through third grade. The bill also would require each school to screen pre kindergarten through third-grade students for reading proficiency and notify parents of lower-proficiency students of reading activities to complete at home.
During the work session other possible ideas were brought up. ESSER Fund money may include building improvements, offsetting the cost of certain building repairs or recovering COVID-19 related expenses. The meeting was a work session and no board decision could be made.
