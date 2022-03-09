Several Cub Scouts Packs from the surrounding area recently participated in the annual Elk River District Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Pinewood and Soapbox Derby Ice Cream Social.
The Elk River District consists of packs from Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties. There were 55 racers that participated in the pinewood derby. To prepare for the race, Cub Scouts ranging from kindergarten through 5th grade are provided with a kit consisting of a block of wood, four nails for axles and for wheels. The scouts are then charged with cutting, trimming, shaping and adding weight to meet a few guidelines in order to be the fastest car down an approximately 45-foot aluminum sloped downhill track.
Each of the racers has one race down each lane in case imperfections of one lane causes a slight disadvantage. Finally, the slowest track time for each racer was also removed. For final tabulation and award of the fastest three racers, the times are averaged. In these races, 0.01 seconds difference can be the equivalent to as much as a few seconds in a NASCAR race.
The top three winners this year were, in third place, with an average time of 2.6747 seconds and an average speed of 184.61 MPH was Benjamin Atkins of Tullahoma Cub Scout Pack 142. In second place, with an average time of 2.6477 seconds and an average speed of 186.7 MPH was Mason Reed of Tullahoma Cub Scout Pack 142. And in first place with an impressive time of 2.645 seconds and speed of 186.89 MPH was Orren Ragsdale from Shelbyville Cub Scout Pack 390. Also Mr. Orren Ragsdale broke the track record for this specific track with a single race time of 2.6400 seconds.
Special thanks to Tullahoma Parks and Recreation for providing the space needed to pull off the event at the D.W. Wilson Community Center.
If you are interested in checking out or joining the Cub Scouts go to beascout.scouting.org and search for packs and contact information using your zip code. Cub Scouting is open to both boys and girls as long as a pack is available.