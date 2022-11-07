Local singer songwriter Macy Tabor, 20, was awarded a Music Award at The Grand Ole Opry on Sunday, Oct. 23 in Nashville.
Tabor was awarded the 2022 Josie Music Award for Holiday Song of the Year for a song that she co-wrote with songwriter Mark Roma from New Jersey titled "Honky Tonk Holiday."
Thousands of nominations were submitted from all over the world for the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards for Independent Artist, so receiving a single nomination is truly an honor and a great accomplishment.
Tabor also recently opened for Winner of the Voice Jake Hoot on Oct. 8 at a concert On The Farm in Rickman, Tenn. Jake Hoot was the Season 17 Winner of the Voice on Kelly Clarkson's team. The concert kicked off with Macy and her band from Nashville which included Kolby Thompson on lead guitar, Andrew Nesbitt on drums, and Robert Paynter on bass.
Tabor has been nominated for Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year for the song she released and co-wrote with Gina Jones titled "Tore Up," and also for the Songwriter's Achievement Award.
There were over 2000 in attendance at the famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville for the show. The Josie Music Awards is the largest Music Award Show for Independent Artist.
Find Macy Tabor's music on music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and iTunes. You can follow and find out more about Macy Tabor by visiting her website at www.macytabor.com.
