Local Students Place in National Competition

Eleven students from Temple Baptist Christian School in Manchester traveled to Greenville, S. C. to compete in the 45th annual American Association of Christian Schools (AACS) National Competition April 11-13 at Bob Jones University.
These students were chosen at the TACS State Competition in March to go on to compete at the National level. Nearly 1700 students representing 32 states competed at this event. The students competed in Bible, music, speech, art, and academics. Timothy David of Temple brought home the second place award nationally in extemporaneous speaking.
Ruby Lawson (the daughter of Doug and Tonia Lawson) placed third for her religious reading nationally.
Temple Baptist Christian School was founded in 1985 to train tomorrow’s Christian leaders; it enrolls 100 students annually, grades K-12.
At a county meeting, held April 18 Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) Executive Director Amy Nix during explained that the center is facing a major fiscal cut due to the loss of two state grants.
The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation Mike Lewis retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.
Coffee County Ambulance Authority unanimously decided at the April 20 meeting to not enter into a contract with the organization that provides medical services to Bonnaroo to provide ambulances and crews needed for the festival to comply with state law.