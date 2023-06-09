Local theater icon passes

Local music teacher John Duran Wright, a man whose impact on local theater spans several decades, passed away June 5 in Nashville. He was 69 years old.

Wright was a beloved icon in community theater, starring, directing and providing musical direction for a score of performances at the Manchester Arts and South Jackson Civic Center in Tullahoma.

