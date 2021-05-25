Coffee County Schools retired bus driver Mr. William “Bill” Robert Carden, age 79, passed away May 24 at his home in Noah.
Carden spent over 50 years driving a school bus for Coffee County Schools, where he touched the lives of many people. Mr. Bill, his family writes in his obituary, had a quiet authoritative manner that allowed children to enjoy their bus ride, while setting boundaries for their behavior.
Carden was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed his family.
Services will be conducted at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at the Carden Farm in Noah, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and 9:00AM until the time of service on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Look for the complete obituary in next week's Manchester Times.