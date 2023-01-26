Longtime Chair bids adieu, welcomes new Wastewater board

After eight years as a member of the entity that oversees the Wayside Acres sewer system, former county commissioner Margaret Cunningham handed over the reins as chair of the Water and Wastewater Authority at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Joining members Bill Sipe and Robert Gilliam are newcomers Ralph Wise, Ricky Clouse Sr. and newly installed Chairman David Nipper.
During the meeting, Cunningham spoke to the board on some of the history of the Authority, the members’ duties and responsibilities as well as the 2023-24 proposed annual budget, which was approved by the board.
The Authority was established at the turn of the millennium as a response to situation where homes in the subdivision were built and sold on soil that would not perc, making septic tanks unworkable.
The treatment plant on a donated seven acres of property was built to serve the sewer needs of the community, with a capacity of 110 homes. Currently 64 are connected to the system. Two additions are in the works. The state has capped the facility at 85 homes, though the actual flow produced, according to Cunningham is about half what the plant can handle.
During Cunningham’s time on the authority, fees were raised to cover depreciation that doubled homeowners’ monthly cost from $56 to $114 ($2 is deducted by Hillsville Utilities for collecting the fees for the authority).
While the Authority approved its new budget of $93,708, that number does not include several projects that the authority will undertake in the coming months. Last fiscal year, the Water and Wastewater Authority received $975,000 in America Recoveries Plan money from the Coffee County Commission to fund improvements at its facility.
Cunningham told members that trees planted near the leech lines are dying and need to be removed. The lines will be replaced in phases utilizing some new hardware. ARP funding was also utilized to purchase a new computer panel that will update the system’s telemetry system.
Cunningham said that things are running smoothly and budget revenues exceed expenditures. Director of Accounts and Budgets Marianna Edinger cautioned that if the authority runs two years in the negative the state would declare the authority in fiscal distress and step in.
On the fiscal horizon, residents could see a reduction in cost when the loan is paid off in 2027. Currently the $56 of the fees for those connected to the system is to pay for depreciation. The deprecation would remain for the duration of the time the plant is operational.
According to Cunningham, state law allows that landowners with land contiguous with system lines can be charged regardless of whether or not they connect to the system. Those residents are charged $45.
