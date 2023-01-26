Longtime Chair bids adieu, welcomes new Wastewater board

Wastewater.jpg

 After eight years as a member of the entity that oversees the Wayside Acres sewer system, former county commissioner Margaret Cunningham handed over the reins as chair of the Water and Wastewater Authority at its Jan. 18 meeting.

 Joining members Bill Sipe and Robert Gilliam are newcomers Ralph Wise, Ricky Clouse Sr. and newly installed Chairman David Nipper.

