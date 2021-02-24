Coffee County Emergency Communications District

Coffee County Emergency Communications District  is located at 911 Jack Welch Drive. 

 -Photo provided

Coffee County 911 Communications dispatcher Kim Beard retired Wednesday after 32 years of service. Her official goodbyes were at the Communication Board Meeting that night.

Chairman of the Board Chad Partin wished Beard best wishes in her future endeavors.

“I’ve worked with Kim my entire career. I’ve considered her a very good friend and a … fine dispatcher,” he said.

“In my heart you all ways will have a home with us. All of the emergency services, the citizens of the county owe Kim an amount of gratitude for the stress of 32 years she’s put in up here in this little building.”

 “Thank you for your service,” Partin stressed.

     

 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

