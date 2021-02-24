Coffee County 911 Communications dispatcher Kim Beard retired Wednesday after 32 years of service. Her official goodbyes were at the Communication Board Meeting that night.
Chairman of the Board Chad Partin wished Beard best wishes in her future endeavors.
“I’ve worked with Kim my entire career. I’ve considered her a very good friend and a … fine dispatcher,” he said.
“In my heart you all ways will have a home with us. All of the emergency services, the citizens of the county owe Kim an amount of gratitude for the stress of 32 years she’s put in up here in this little building.”
“Thank you for your service,” Partin stressed.