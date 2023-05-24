Loves.jpg

The City of Manchester has opted to raise the fee for fire coverage to the Interstate Industrial Park in Coffee County from $54,000 annually set in 1999 to $150,000 annually under the new contract.

While the City of Manchester still provides fire coverage to the County, the agreement for coverage expired three-years ago.

