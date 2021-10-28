The Manchester Arts Center is bringing some spooky fun to the square this Halloween season. The Haunted Theatre, a hair-raising fundraiser for the MAC, will take place Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 – 10 p.m.
Guests will be taken on a guided tour backstage and throughout the arts center with thrills and chills around every corner. Millennium Repertory Company’s Teen Actors Guild will be the scare actors for this event, giving them an exciting opportunity for some non-traditional roles.
The MAC is a beautiful local venue and Millennium is known for top notch performances so this is a natural pairing. The Manchester Arts Center is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for local artists such as rotating exhibits, black box showcases, art classes for students and adults and exhibits by students from local schools.
The MAC also houses Millennium Repertory Company and Jamie Harden’s Ultimate Oldies. This event promises to create a thrilling experience for the community to enjoy. Please note that the Haunted Theatre is not recommended for small children and it will include walking, including stairs.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students and will be available for purchase the nights of the event.