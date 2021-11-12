The Manchester Makos swim team has approached the Manchester Recreation Department with complaints about the team’s loss of exclusive access to the indoor pool after 6 p.m.
While researching the longtime understanding between the team and the city, several concerns have come to light concerning the structure of that arrangement.
While supportive of the program, the new Parks and Recreation Director A.J. Fox told the Recreation Commission at the November Meeting that there could be issues with the informal nature of partnership.
“The swim team (situation) is a weird animal. I’ve talked to Bridget (Anderson, Manchester Finance Director) because the Finance Department has a few concerns now, and we’re going to talk with the City Attorney (Gerald Ewell),” Fox said.
Fox explained to the commission that most of the Rec programs are like baseball or softball, in which a parent organization has its own board and financials. The city only provides a facility and maintenance (usually for a fee). A second setup is Rec Department programs like Mud, Sweat and Gears bike club or intramural sports that the center sponsors.
The Makos arrangement is different.
“The swim team is different. I’m not really sure how it was set up. It was set up long before I came back,” Fox told the board.
The Rec Center accepts registration from the swimmers. It also pays coaches’ salaries but the swim team has a parent board.
“They have their own bank account for some reason. I don’t know where the money comes from and their swimmers also pay a registration fee to the swim team to, I guess, be a part of USA SWIM,” Fox said.
Fox said that depending on what Ewell says the Makos should be moved either completely under the Rec Department or become completely separate like youth league baseball or Tennessee Gymnastics.
“Part of our concern is that we’ve opened Pandora's box by saying they could just function how they function,” said Assistant Director Becki Johnson. “If they are paid employees, then we by federal law need schedules from them. They don’t provide any hours or when they are going to swim meets or anything.”
She said that the city needs financial information from the parent board.
“They’ve just been doing whatever,” she said, stressing that no one is accusing the board of wrongdoing.
Johnson also warned that the program is actually costing the city money.
“We just have no information on it, so it gets a little weird when it’s a program and we are actually losing money. We make zero revenue off the swim team and we’re paying the coaches,” she said.
“We lost over $12,000 last year,” the two department heads said.
Registration is in August with a one time registration fee, where the swimmers pay $50 to be in USA SWIM and then pay the Rec Center a yearly fee if they choose or pay by the month or three months to swim.
Another concern voiced at the meeting is that the coaches are being paid for time at swim parties and family swim times. Fox said that he confronted one coach, when she was clocking in to be paid as a city employee for a party. The coach told Fox that that was the way the former director handled it because coaches don’t get paid very much. Another coach was allowing family to swim while the pool was closed and getting paid for the time.
A dispute has emerged following a change in the public time for lap swim at the pool. Practice for the team has traditionally run from Monday through Thursday 3:30-6 p.m. and Saturdays 7:30-9 a.m. and on Fridays. The fall pool hours have lap time at 6 p.m.
Fox said that the team wants to go until 6:15 p.m. on the week nights. Fox said that the team can continue to use the pool, just not exclusively. At 6:30 p.m. open swim opens and two lanes open to accommodate the diving boards.
“We are trying to work with them. We want to work with them, but for some reason they’re not. I think that comes from -- and this is not a knock on anyone -- they’ve not really had any oversight in their program and no one has questioned it,” Fox said.
Fox said that the coaches have indicated that they feel like they are losing practice time, and do not want to share swimming lanes with the public.
“My take on all this is there is just a lack of communication between the program and us,” Johnson told the board. “If they could come to us and talk to us reasonably, we would be in a better place to address it. We want to work with them, and we want a swim team.”
The board’s opinion was that there has not been any formal contract or memorandum of understanding to outline the expectations of the Rec Center and the team.