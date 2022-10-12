Makos swimmer Isaac Lee, a high school junior, has committed to Auburn University to be on their swim team.
Lee, who swims the mile, the 500 free and 400 individual will joining the NCAA division 1 program beginning 2024.
Lee is eyeing majoring in pre-med and biomedical studies.
“Auburn was a place, I really felt like was home to me. The team just clicked with me,” Lee said.
He said the tours offered by Auburn representatives was very detailed, something that he really liked.
“It was academically great, as well as athletically great,” Lee said.
Lee said that swimming is a great sport, one that he loves.
“I put my passion and my heart to it every day,” he said.
At Auburn, Lee’s training regiment will be at least nine times a week. He will be swimming 6,000 yards, mixing in three weekly lifting sessions during the two-three hour-long practices.
“It’s going to be a grind, but that’s what college swimming is,” Lee said.
Lee is the son of Chesleigh and Dr. Marc Lee of Tullahoma. Lee is a homeschool student and has swum on the Manchester-based MAKOS team since he was 8 years old. He will continue to compete as a high school swimmer for two years.
Makos Head Coach Shawn Daniels said that the process of committing to a school is very time consuming, consisting of a collection of college tours. Then once the offers are presented, the swimmer will then have to decide which direction to go.
Lee’s prospective schools included the University of Tennessee, the University of North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Daniels said that Lee placed third at junior nationals last year as a sophomore.
She said that Lee is training hard as a high school athlete, but will step that up to meet the demands of a collage team.
