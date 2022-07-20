After a year of selling homemade spaghetti sauce at the weekly Community Market in Manchester, Jessica and Joe Licata decided the time is right to open a brick and mortar storefront on the town square.
Located at 109 W. High St., Mama Licata’s offers up classic Italian staples for both weekday lunch specials as well as fresh take and bake products for home.
“I am not Italian but I am from New Jersey,” Jessica Licata said from the front counter of her new storefront. “That is what I tell everyone.”
Growing up in New Jersey, Licata was often tasked with making spaghetti sauce for the family.
“It just became so routine I could do it with my eyes closed now,” she said.
Described by the couple as a robust, hearty handmade spaghetti sauce, the couple decided to add on additional products after selling the sauce at the Community Market proved successful.
“We always have in stock my homemade spaghetti sauce, we do the garlic butter which we sell in a single portion or by the pound…we do pasta salad and we do meatballs and we do fresh pasta,” Jessica Licata said.
The sauce also strikes a different flavor profile to a lot of the other sauces in the region, the couple said.
“Most of what you are going to find in Tennessee is going to be a sweet sauce,” Joe Licata said. “We do not put sugar in our sauce, that is the biggest difference.”
While the couple were marketing the spaghetti on weekends, it was not until Joe Licata unexpectedly lost his job last January that the couple decided to build a full-fledged business.
“I started looking around for jobs and I couldn’t find anything,” he said. “I thought, I have a business right here under my nose with my wife’s sauce and there is a huge need for it.”
Joe Licata said the couple have always believed there is a need for not only Italian food in Manchester, but quality handmade Italian food.
“We always knew it would work, it was just taking that risk,” he said. “That was the big thing.”
Jessica Licata said the storefront, located in the same building as The Mercantile, became a reality after Mercantile owner Renee Holt offered the space to the couple so they could have access to a commercial kitchen.
“She started out the same way that I did, down at the Community Market,” Jessica Licata said. “She saw me and Joe doing the same thing and she said I have space, you guys can use it until you get up on your feet and see if it is going to work.”
The couple said they consider their new location to be a great first step into growing their business, but they know they will not be able to stay there forever if all proves to be successful.
“We want to have our own kitchen one day and be open five days a week,” Joe Licata said.
Mama Licata’s is currently open for weekday lunches 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, while only take and bake products will be available 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday at the storefront and the Community Market on the Manchester town square.