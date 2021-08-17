Hometown singer Jason Petty will bring his “Hank Williams: The Lonesome Tour” tribute show Aug. 21-22 at the Arts Center of Cannon County.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 almost 30 years now and have never been asked to do a solo show until about three years ago,” Petty said.
The National WWII Museum in Louisiana called and asked Petty if he could do one.
“I’d never tried it. I was used to having a band. We found that it was a big old hit right out of the chute. Hank Williams’ music lends itself to just a man and his guitar,” Petty said.
The show will include Hank’s story – the stories behind the songs.
“Hank wrote his autobiography in his songs. This will be two hours’ worth of hit after hit after hit,” Petty said.
Petty said that he is excited to return to the stage after missing out on one of the biggest years in his career.
“That wiped out a years’ worth of bookings. 2020 was set to be our biggest season.”
Petty’s tour was set to crisscross the nation and extend into Canada. He had already performed 40 shows when the pandemic hit.
“My first shows back were in February, and we’re just now getting back in the groove. Who knows what’s going to happen next, but we are going to be in Woodbury Aug. 21-22. I can’t wait to see some familiar faces and hopefully, they’ll bring some new faces,” Petty said.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 21 and at 2 p.m., Aug. 22 at The Arts Center of Cannon County , 1424 John Bragg Hwy. Woodbury.
Tickets are available at www.artscenterofcc.com.