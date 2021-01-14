Crime story

A man was arrested Jan. 5 at Walmart for trespassing after knowingly entering the store that he was banned from.

Manchester Police responded to a trespassing call at the department store to reports of an individual identified in the police report as John Stella who had a trespass notice advising him to not enter the store.

Officer Travis Dickson made contact with the subject who, the report states knew if that he had been trespassed from the store.

The subject was placed into custody. A signed copy of the trespass notice was obtained with a warrant for criminal trespass.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Tags

Staff Writer

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. He is a graduate of THS, Motlow and MTSU. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Recommended for you