A man was arrested Jan. 5 at Walmart for trespassing after knowingly entering the store that he was banned from.
Manchester Police responded to a trespassing call at the department store to reports of an individual identified in the police report as John Stella who had a trespass notice advising him to not enter the store.
Officer Travis Dickson made contact with the subject who, the report states knew if that he had been trespassed from the store.
The subject was placed into custody. A signed copy of the trespass notice was obtained with a warrant for criminal trespass.