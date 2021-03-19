You have permission to edit this article.
Man calls 911 while being chased by police

Suspect crashes stolen car, gives false name to police

A man leading officers on a high speed chase into the outskirts of Tullahoma reportedly called 911 to tell pursuing officers to “back off” because they were exceeding the speed limit.

The suspect, Jack Dillon Howard, 25, of Warren County was reportedly traveling at 120 miles per hour when he made his call to 911, demanding that pursuing officers break off the chase.

“He told 911 he was doing 120 and that officers weren’t allowed to pursue him at such speeds,” Warren County Sheriff Tommy Myers said of the chase that began in his county and spilled over into Coffee County Tuesday.

