Crime story
A county man has been charged in the death of a 31-year-old Hispanic man following an argument on Bryan Blvd.   
 
According to Coffee County Sheriff's Department, on  June 27, subjects were at 202 Bryan Blvd when an argument occurred. 
Jesus Perez-Beltran allegedly became irate and stabbed a 31 year old Hispanic male twice with a switchblade knife on his right side in the chest area. 
 
Police said that a witness advised that Beltran then ran through the residence and dove out a window in the front of the residence.  He  dropped the suspected murder weapon when he went through the window. 
 
"Beltran then ran to a residence on Rooster Run Ln. where he was found by law enforcement and he was also treated by EMS for the cuts sustained from jumping through the window and transported to Harton hospital," according to CCSD's James Sherrill.  
 
The victim was transported by a friend to Unity Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 
 
Jesus Perez-Beltron was arrested for first degree murder and is being held at the Coffee County Jail under a million dollar bond.
 

