If you're familiar with, and enjoy, the documentaries by the prolific director Werner Herzog, here's another one to catch. If you've seen his films and didn't cotton to them, this one's not for you. If your plan is to make "Fireball" your first attempt at a piece of Herzog non-fiction, you might want to start with an earlier, more accessible one ... say, "Little Dieter Needs to Fly," "Grizzly Man," or "Encounters at the End of the World."