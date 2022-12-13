Manchester’s response to an unprecedented development boom has left the Board of Mayor and Aldermen split on whether the city’s infrastructure is ready to handle that growth.
Sewers and schools are key points on the list of concerns. The debate came to a head in Dec. 6 meeting that addressed a Murfreesboro Highway property that will be developed by Mitch Umbarger.
“I’ll say for the record that my no vote on this has to do with infrastructure that I don’t feel personally is ready, as far as schools go and our sewer goes. That is why I’ll be voting against it. I respect everyone else’s opinion if they feel differently,” Alderman Julie Anderson said in reference to a vote to rezone the 6.42 acres from the county’s designated RS-1 residential to high density R-4.
The property was annexed during the December meeting. Anderson and Alderman Donny Parley voted not to allow the annex at that meeting.
But for the other side of the aisle, approval is not suggestive of a runaway train, but that it is one more check in the process.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick told the board that the 6.42 acres in question are not upstream from a chronic manhole. When asked, Director of Water and Sewer Philip Miller confirmed that it was not part of the sewer issues currently being monitored.
Alderman Ryan French said the schools are something that needs to be addressed. He cautioned it is not addressed by stopping growth. He said that the city should consider some kind of impact fees on developers to offset some of the cost of a new school that will be needed in the near future.
“To me, if we want to address these issues with infrastructure, we have to look at the impact fees. We are inevitably going to grow. We need to be out in front of it,” he said.
“I agree our school system needs to be addressed. It’s a conversion that needs to be had. If we’re not going to do it on the backs of developers, we’re going to do it on the backs of everybody,” he said.
“That’s a real issue, but I don’t believe in a no growth approach,” French said.
Parsley said his issue is with the sewer system.
He said that the city should wait until the ongoing flow monitoring study is complete so that the city will have a better idea of the cost of repairing the sewer system.
French countered that sewer taps will not be issued for developments above chronic manholes. He noted that Manchester Water and Sewer (for private taps) and the state were responsible for approving taps.
Parsley argued that those stops “don’t seem to be working. The Planning Commission, when it’s leaving there, it’s not being addressed at that point.”
French noted that in Tuesday’s meeting the board approved the application for a $2 million grant to address sewer improvements and has dedicated the city’s entire ARP Covid relief money to sewer rehab.
“I don’t disagree; we’re all sick of that, but the board has made progress toward correcting those issues. It is a priority. That commitment is shared,” he said.
“(But) I don’t think (this vote) affects (the sewer issue),” French said.
“It does,” Parsley said. “It adds stuff to our sewer system before we get anything repaired.”
Mayor Marilyn Howard clarified that Planning wasn’t voting on sewer taps.
“We were voting on (recommending) passing the ordinance for the rezoning. The numbers came in and it is not on a chronic line. Even if we vote yes or no tonight that would be up to Water and Sewer to okay it,” she said.
“We have to look at (if it qualifies as R-4). The sewer taps would come later on,” she said. “We send that to TDEC. There have not been over five chronic overflows in a year,” Howard said.
During the December meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman, a request to rezone property on Asbury Road from commercial C-3 to R-4, failed as did a similar request for part of the old El Molcajete lot to be rezoned residential. The other zoning and development related items passed with French, Messick and Bob Bellamy voting yes, Anderson and Parsley voting no, except for a request for a C-3 to R-4 on McArthur Street that Bellamy offered a no and Howard broke the tie, approving the second reading.
The approved plan of service from Manchester City Schools says that the district needs three years to plan for such growth in order to construct a new school. The city has resolved to repair the worst of the chronic overflows, the issue with the sewer that has resulted in an order of agreement by TDEC, to be fixed by 2027, with the other two by 2025.