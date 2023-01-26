Local singer/songwriter Macy Tabor's newest release "Trying To Be Me" has taken the top spot and has gone to number one on the Chart Toppers We Do Hits chart for the week of Jan. 12 for Country Indy Mix.
The song was co-written by Macy and Corey Lee Barker and was released on June 03, 2022 through MC1 Nashville.
Darlene Fowler, President of MC1 Nashville states "Macy Tabor is a star. She has a heart of gold and a voice that will stand with anyone in country music today. I am beyond honored to work with her."
The song was written by Tabor when she was in high school and she noticed that people were trying to be like everyone else, and that just wasn't who she wanted to be. "Trying To Be Me " is about staying true to yourself and being who you want to be.
You can download the song on Spotify, YouTube, Pandora, or Amazon Music. You can find out more about Macy Tabor, upcoming releases, and shows by visiting her website at www.macytabor.com.
The site plan presented for approval at the Manchester Planning Commission Jan. 19 meeting for a development at 738 Hillsboro Blvd, the former location of Dotson’s produce stand shows that the owners Mitch Umbarger will raze the structure and build a new structure in its place.
After eight years as a member of the entity that oversees the Wayside Acres sewer system, former county commissioner Margaret Cunningham handed over the reins as chair of the Water and Wastewater Authority at its Jan. 18 meeting.
The Millennium Repertory Company officially kicked off its 2023 season with the opening night of its production of Oliver! Friday, Jan. 20. Based on the 1838 Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, the two-act production weaves lively song and dance routines and colorful costumes into the world …
A seasonal ice-skating rink might be coming to Manchester next holiday season, as Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Becki Johnson spoke with members of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission about the idea during its special called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.