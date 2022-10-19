Manchester author gearing up for book talk

Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.
“It is something that you have to feed, it is sort of like a furnace, if you don’t keep putting a little bit of wood the fire goes out,” Cossey said. “One thing that I have tried to do is do these book talks.”
While she makes a blog post twice a month on her website www.jennacossey.org, Cossey said there is really no good substitute for face-to-face interactions with readers.
Cossey is also celebrating the release of the Dunnigan eBook on Amazon scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24.
A lifelong Manchester resident, Cossey, who is employed as a high school teacher, said on the surface she did not seem to be the most likely candidate to write a piece of fiction.
“My background is in science and I have a graduate degree in biology,” she said. “In that particular field the kind of writing that you do is very technical. You look at what your results are and you share that in these typically dry and detailed reports.”
After attending a book talk in 2016 by New York Times Best Selling author Ruta Sepetys, one of Cossey’s favorite writers, she was inspired to try her hand at some creative writing.
“I heard her speak at the school I worked at first and then I went to a couple of her book talks, and I was just so enthralled by what she was saying and it really inspired me to do some creative writing,” Cossey said.
After attending another of Sepetys’ book talks with her cousin in 2019, Cossey decided the time was finally right to put pen to paper.
“I just kind of dove in whole hog not really knowing all what to do,” she said. “There were a lot of blind curves for me because it was way out of my wheelhouse.”
What resulted is a historical fiction novel set in 1929 in the fictional town of Dunnigan, located along Highway 31 in Alabama.
“It was basically a whistle stop town that started to grow, largely through the efforts of their mayor who tried to draw in the industry,” Cossey said. “Basically my principal characters all wind up in Dunnigan together and their lives start to encircle one another and they all are essentially coming to I guess Waterloo moments in their lives where they have to decide who they are going to be and what kind of a course they are going to pursue.”
Cossey said she really enjoyed the creative process of writing a book, but since it came out, she has had fun connecting with the different people who have read Dunnigan.
“Everybody comes away with some kind of different nugget from the story,” she said. “It impacted me in a certain way and I felt a certain way about these people that I came to know very personally because I wrote the story, but everybody that reads it has a different take on how it impacted them.”
“Good, bad or otherwise, I really enjoy hearing about what they thought about the whole story.”
Cossey said she has plans to start a new book this winter, but it will not be a part of the Dunnigan universe.
“I still am going to dwell in a historical time period,” she said. “My background is science, but I am a history nerd deep down.”
Cossey said she believes she will set her new book in the period following the Civil War known as the Reconstruction period.
“I don’t have a hard timeline on that yet, but I hope to start drafting on that this winter,” she said.
Cossey said her best advice for new writers is to just make the commitment to sit down and write.
“My advice would be really the same advice that I received from a couple of different people, and one thing is that nobody can tell the story that you have to tell,” she said. “Whatever that is, nobody can tell it but you and it is just a matter of getting started.”
