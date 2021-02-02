Person of the Year Bonnie Gamble

Bonnie Gamble, director of Parks and Recreation for almost 19 non-concurrent years, was named the Manchester Times’ Citizen of the Year for 2018.

The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved during the Feb. 2 Zoom meeting a job description for the Director of Parks and Recreation position. 

Current Director Bonnie Gamble will retire June 30. 

Mayor Marilyn Howard said that city needed to start the process of viewing applications. 

The position tasks will include  managing the day to day operation of the Recreation Complex, advising the BOMA, program development, and securing additional funding through donations and grants.   

The position will supervise three full-time employees, and eight non-supervisory and 70 part-time/seasonal employees. 

Education requirements include a bachelor's degree and five years experience in the field as well as CPR and first aid and other industry certifications.  

Gamble has worked at the department for 20 years, serving as director for 19 years.

She enjoyed her role, which allowed her to improve recreational opportunities for Manchester residents.

“I really enjoyed projects like the greenway,” she said. “I started the greenway. The Hunter Gattis Memorial Playground in front of Fred Deadman Park was also one of our first projects. Of course, (building) the recreation complex was huge.”
 
