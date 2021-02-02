The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved during the Feb. 2 Zoom meeting a job description for the Director of Parks and Recreation position.
Current Director Bonnie Gamble will retire June 30.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said that city needed to start the process of viewing applications.
The position tasks will include managing the day to day operation of the Recreation Complex, advising the BOMA, program development, and securing additional funding through donations and grants.
The position will supervise three full-time employees, and eight non-supervisory and 70 part-time/seasonal employees.
Education requirements include a bachelor's degree and five years experience in the field as well as CPR and first aid and other industry certifications.
Gamble has worked at the department for 20 years, serving as director for 19 years.
She enjoyed her role, which allowed her to improve recreational opportunities for Manchester residents.