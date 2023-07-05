Manchester Recreation Department held its annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks and the 80s, 90s and more cover band Rubik's Groove at the Manchester Rotary Park July 4.
Manchester celebrates Fourth with a bang
John Coffelt, Editor
