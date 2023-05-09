Manchester celebrates National Day of Prayer

Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard is joined by State Rep. Janice Bowling to offer prayers for leaders in government during the city’s National Day of Prayer celebrations Thursday, May 4 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse.
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard is joined by State Rep. Janice Bowling to offer prayers for leaders in government during the city’s National Day of Prayer celebrations Thursday, May 4 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse.
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard is joined by State Rep. Janice Bowling to offer prayers for leaders in government during the city’s National Day of Prayer celebrations Thursday, May 4 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse.
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard is joined by State Rep. Janice Bowling to offer prayers for leaders in government during the city’s National Day of Prayer celebrations Thursday, May 4 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse.
A group of about 100 people gathered in front of the historic Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square for the community’s annual observance of the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 4.
National Day of Prayer originated in 1952, and was created by a joint-resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman. In 1988, the law was amended by President Ronald Reagan, designating the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer. Today, communities throughout the nation observe the event each year.
Melissa Knox said she has been attending Manchester’s National Day of Prayer ceremony for more than 30 years.
“A man once said, what of eternal significance can be done without prayer,” she said just following the event. “Now you can do temporary, but you cannot do eternal without prayer.”
Knox, who was joined by her husband Gary, said she has seen some changes over the years she has been attending.
“What I have seen is that we have a few leaders that are Christians and they have gotten stuff more organized,” she said.
Gary Knox said he is just happy Manchester hosts a National Day of Prayer ceremony each year.
“It is a big national event, but it needs to be the groundswell of communities to really mean something,” he said.
The 90-minute ceremony began with song, including “The Battle Belongs to the Lord” performed by Pastor Dana M. Brooks of Manchester First Methodist Church and “Heal our Land Hear Us from Heaven” performed by Pastor Todd Green of First Baptist Church.
Those praying during the ceremony included Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard and State Rep. Janice Bowling, who both offered prayers for leaders in government. Prayers for the military were offered by USAFR Chaplain Maj. Isaiah A. Marshall and Pastor Stephen Lee of Manchester First Methodist Church. Prayers were offered for first responders, Israel, media, business, churches, families, education, youth and ministries in Coffee County.
Sixteen-year-old Hillsboro resident Gavin Cordell said he believes the National Day of Prayer is an important day for the community and the nation.
“It is the day of prayer and that is something that our nation really needs, nowadays especially,” he said. “It is a good time for people with like minds to come together, share common expressions and use the First Amendment to congregate and get together for a day of celebrating and prayer for our nation because we were founded on those principals.”
A group of about 100 people gathered in front of the historic Coffee County Courthouse on the Manchester town square for the community’s annual observance of the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 4.
National Alliance on Mental Health volunteer Brenda Herschberger spoke about her experiences as a family member of someone living with mental illness, and the help that is now available through organizations like NAMI during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon May 2.
The Coffee County Historical Society will host its monthly membership meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the historic Coffee County Courthouse, 101 W. Fort St, Manchester. Keith Wimberly, Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park manager, will be the featured speaker for the event.
Manchester Police Department is set to see seven new vehicles join its fleet by the end of 2023-24 budget year. The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution at the May 2 meeting to purchase three new V-6 Dodge Durango patrol cars for $39,995.22 each. Four additional cars, up to $200…
The sound of a waterfall and the turning of the large overshot waterwheel are some of the first sounds visitors will here when they visit the historic Falls Mill & Museum located alongside Factory Creek in Belvidere, Tennessee.
Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni shared fun facts about the collection and use of real and personal property taxes with members of the Manchester Rotary Club during its meeting Tuesday, April 25 at The Mercantile.
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott expressed in a letter obtained by the Manchester Times that he does not see evidence of criminal action in the dispute between a co-owner of property that houses a wedding venue building at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.