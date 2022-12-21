The Christmas Spirit was alive and well in Manchester’s historic downtown square as community members descended for the Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll on the evening of Friday, Dec. 16.
Hosted by the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, the Christmas Stroll invited local residents and visitors to enjoy carriage rides, Christmas carolers, strolling Christmas characters along with food trucks and live storefront window displays.
Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce President-elect Misty Martin Weaver said the 2022 event is only the second year the Christmas Stroll has been hosted in downtown Manchester.
“This is the second year, we did have to take a break because of COVID-19,” Martin said.
Martin said the idea behind the event is to highlight small town community and shine a spotlight on local businesses during the holiday season.
“We just want to have a happy Christmas Stroll, lots of lights and carolers and strollers,” she said. “The businesses are staying open until 8 p.m. so we can shop and their live window displays will be a lot of fun, so just something small to bring the community together.”
Martin said nearly all Manchester’s downtown businesses opted to participate in the Christmas Stroll.
“Just about everybody on the square, if they could stay open they stayed open,” Martin said. “There are maybe three or four that couldn’t stay open for us, but they did decorate their window, so it looks really pretty and stuff.”
Martin said the Chamber of Commerce was hoping to attract at least a few hundred people to downtown during the event, which was hosted from 5-8 p.m.
Kristina West of the Alzheimer’s Association spoke with members of the Manchester Rotary Club about the impact of the disease and the resources available to families through the Alzheimer’s Association during its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.
It was a colorful scene along U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsboro, as decorated floats, ATVs and tractors and even Old Saint Nick himself participated in the second annual Hillsboro Homecoming Association Christmas Parade Friday, Dec. 16.
Demolition of the Woodland Plaza Center began the week of Dec. 12. The shopping center, listed as owned by Jonathan Dugdale, burned March 21, the result of arson stemming from a break in. Two suspects were charged in May for the fire. The community, especially downtown businesses rallied to …
During the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott, Coffee County Farm Bureau was recognized for reaching the most prestigious standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork.