Manchester Christmas Stroll

Mr. and Mrs. Kris Kringle participated in the Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll for photos of area children during Manchester's 2022 Christmas Stroll.

The Christmas Spirit was alive and well in Manchester’s historic downtown square as community members descended for the Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll on the evening of Friday, Dec. 16.

Hosted by the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, the Christmas Stroll invited local residents and visitors to enjoy carriage rides, Christmas carolers, strolling Christmas characters along with food trucks and live storefront window displays.

Rotary Club welcomes Alzheimer’s Association speaker

Kristina West of the Alzheimer’s Association spoke with members of the Manchester Rotary Club about the impact of the disease and the resources available to families through the Alzheimer’s Association during its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.

Hillsboro Christmas Parade returns for second year

It was a colorful scene along U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsboro, as decorated floats, ATVs and tractors and even Old Saint Nick himself participated in the second annual Hillsboro Homecoming Association Christmas Parade Friday, Dec. 16.

Razing a landmark

Demolition of the Woodland Plaza Center began the week of Dec. 12. The shopping center, listed as owned by Jonathan Dugdale, burned March 21, the result of arson stemming from a break in. Two suspects were charged in May for the fire. The community, especially downtown businesses rallied to …

Come, let us adore him

Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian’s annual Live Nativity was held Dec. 18 and 19 on the corner of Coffee and McArthur streets.

