Manchester City Schools was recognized with a plaque recognizing the district as a 2021 No Kid Hungry Tennessee for its commitment to hunger relief and their “superhero determination to get kids the nutritious meals they need.”
“The No Kid Hungry grant was a grant that me and (Director of Coordinated School Health)Leslie Brasfield wrote,” said Director of School Nutrition Dana Morris. “This grant allows us to provide transportation pieces so we could move food easily and even provided portable handwashing sinks so we could provide that if children need to wash their hands and we’re not close to a building.”
Morris said that the school system will soon have a new program that allows parents to log in and choose a menu.
Manchester City has received an Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant that will give the system the capacity for rapid COVID testing for students.
“It also gives us money to pay the social worker’s salary to work with families that have experienced COVID,” said Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn.
Funds are available for a vehicle to transport food into the community in the event of another shutdown.
The grant stared in June and will end June 2022, with a hard cap on the distribution of funds by the end of May.
Other COVID relief funds from ESSER money were discussed. About $5,000 of the initial ESSER money is left. ESSER 2.0 was $500,000, which is earmarked toward College Street HVAC units and a Classroom buildout at Westwood Middle School.
Vaughn cautioned the board that guidance for spending the ESSER 3.0 funds was constantly being handed down. Preliminary planning for the funds could be used for HVAC replacement at Westwood Middle School and funding current positions’ salary.
“We are doing it the way we need to do it,” Vaughn said. “I’m confident of the that.”
Vaughn said that the overwhelming response to parents’ surveys called for giving their children more support.
“By us putting our money in learning loss, we’re going to give them that extra support and be able to utilize more funding,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said that the ESSER 3.0 dates have changed several times. The plans for the funding should be submitted and near approval this week.