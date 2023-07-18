Logo Manchester City Schools New

Manchester City Schools purchased the former Coffee County Health Department Manchester clinic for $481,000 at an auction held July 8 on the site.

Director of Manchester City Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn said that the district will use the facility as office space for Central Office personnel.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

