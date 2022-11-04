Manchester City Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, district officials said Friday
Manchester City Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7
- Nathan Havenner
-
- Updated
Nathan Havenner
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More Stories
Manchester City Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, district officials said Friday
Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to a district statement Friday.
Coffee County Central High School SRO Eric Clem is no longer with the department, according to Sheriff Chad Partin.
The holiday spirit has filled Foothills Crafts in Manchester, as the store, which is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association, prepares for its upcoming Holiday Open House scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.
The Storehouse Food Pantry, 607 Hickerson St., Manchester, received a donation of food items from Dot Foods Monday, Oct. 24 as part of the company’s nationwide Neighbor To Neighbor giving program.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved at the November meeting a purchase and sale agreement with CARMAX Auto Superstores for the sale of 27.86 acres at $15,000 per acre.
Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Visitors to The Coker Museum in downtown Chattanooga can enjoy a mesmerizing display of antique automobiles, motorcycles, neon signs and even airplanes, all collected by one man: Corky Coker.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Raiders win over Stewarts Creek 28-21
- Manchester City Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7
- Coffee County Schools closed Monday Nov. 7
- CHS School Resource Officer no longer with department
- Foothills Crafts hosting Holiday Open House
- Dot Foods makes donation to The Storehouse Food Pantry
- Carmax inventory management center in the works for Manchester
- Safe of the Square returns after two-year hiatus
Most Popular
Articles
- CHS School Resource Officer no longer with department
- Carmax inventory management center in the works for Manchester
- Safe on the square, trunk or treats planned for Halloween
- U.S. Renal Care adds graffiti-style mural to building
- Coffee County Schools closed Monday Nov. 7
- Gregory’s Beechgrove Country Store & Kitchen reopens Monday
- Dot Foods makes donation to The Storehouse Food Pantry
- Hitting the Road: The Coker Museum
- Foothills Crafts hosting Holiday Open House
- Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134