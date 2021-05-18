Robert and Mary VanHook, known to the community as Nanny and Granddaddy, recently celebrated their 75th anniversary.
The VanHook have lived in Manchester for 68 of those years and say that their secret to marriage is choosing the right person, have great kids and life will work out.
The VanHook marriage began during WWII, Robert served in the air force and attended Vanderbilt University studying engineering.
Robert later, after retirement, consulted aeronautical companies in locations including South Africa, Japan, Taiwan and throughout Europe.
To stay young, “Keep learning, keep doing and keep on keeping on,” the VanHook advise.
The VanHook have three grown children, eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mary said, “We just love living in a little one-horse town. Life has been good to us.”