Manchester Fire Department participated in a 9-11 memorial stair climb at Workout Anytime Manchester.
Firefighters and members of the community climbed the equivalent of 110 stories to commemorate the number of floors of the World Trade Center that was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.
In the attack, 2,977 victims were killed, 343 firefighters (including a chaplain and two paramedics) of the New York City Fire Department, 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department and eight emergency medical technicians and paramedics from private emergency medical services three New York State Court Officers and one patrolman from the New York Fire Patrol.