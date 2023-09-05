Manchester Fire Department is looking at the purchase of a new fire engine to supplement its current fleet of equipment.
Fire Chief George Chambers told the Manchester Safety Committee during the Aug. 28 meeting that the city typically replaces trucks at 25 years, but that purchase has been delayed. Chambers said the new model would better meet the requirements placed on the city to maintain its fire insurance rating, or ISO requirements.
ISO requirements call for a total capacity of truck on a structure fire to be able to pump 3,500 gallons per minute. The Manchester Fire Department currently has to utilize three of its current trucks to respond and meet that capacity.
With the additional capacity of a new truck, the department would have the flow capacity with only two trucks and could keep the ladder truck in reserve.
It is estimated the new truck will cost between $820,000 and $860,000, and will be very similar to the city’s newest truck, Engine One, ordered in 2018 for $418,000.
New fire trucks are purpose build to suit the needs of a department. This new model will have a bigger engine, better suspension and will not have the hydraulic hose for extraction tools. The department is currently transitioning to the use of battery versions of those tools.
A new truck would take approximately 900 days after ordering until delivery. Chambers said that the order could be placed, but the city could hold off on payment until delivery.
He said that the city would initially commit to purchasing the truck. He said that the city didn’t fund the purchase, or decide if it would be paid with cash or a bond, until closer to delivery.
Mayor Marilyn Howard noted that ordering a custom-made fire truck was different than buying a factory police patrol car.
“(Police cars) are in high demand…there is an out,” she said. “If they make some custom, there’s a little more demand in the purchasing.”
Safety Committee Chairman Joey Hobbs said he would prefer to have City Attorney Craig Johnson look over the contract and purchase information prior to the committee offering a recommendation.
“I would like to understand the terms and what we are committing to before I vote for that,” Hobbs said.
Final approval would come from the Board of Mayor and Alderman, following a recommendation from the committee.
