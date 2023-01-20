Evacuation at LifeCare of Tullahoma

Emergency services prepare to evacuate residents from LifeCare of Tullahoma during a fire call at the local assisted living facility on Jackson.

A fire at LifeCare of Tullahoma on Jackson Street has led to an evacuation of the assisted living facility. 

Manchester Fire Department has responded to the scene with its latter truck. 

Historical Society hosts Dr. Michael Bradley for book talk

The Coffee County Historical Society welcomed Dr. Michael Bradley to discuss his latest book, titled “The Last Words: The Farewell Address of Union and Confederate Commanders to Their Men at the End of the War Between the States” during its regular meeting Saturday, Jan. 14.

McCARTER | EAST, PLLC WELCOMES NEW ASSOCIATE, HALLE MANN

McCarter | East is pleased to announce that Halle Mann has joined the Southern Middle Tennessee location of the firm located in Manchester, Tennessee, at 200 South Woodland Street. Ms. Mann’s practice focuses on criminal defense, family law and civil litigation. Halle graduated with honors f…

Deceased male identified

Manchester Police investigation resulted in the identification of a deceased Hispanic male found Jan. 17 at edge of Walmart property as  Carlos Oropeza, 45.    

New Health Department construction inches forward

The county took a first incremental step in building the new 14,000 square foot health department building Thursday when the Capital Outlay Committee met with three architectural firms all eager to layout the new structure at the Joint Industrial Park.

