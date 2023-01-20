A fire at LifeCare of Tullahoma on Jackson Street has led to an evacuation of the assisted living facility.
Manchester Fire Department has responded to the scene with its latter truck.
A fire at LifeCare of Tullahoma on Jackson Street has led to an evacuation of the assisted living facility.
Manchester Fire Department has responded to the scene with its latter truck.
The fire was reported around 9 p.m. and Tullahoma Fire arrived and were seen on the roof of the facility. No flames could be seen from outside the structure; however, patients were seen being evacuated from the center. The street was blocked off while emergency personnel continued working the scene.
Whatever prompted the call appeared to be under control although fire personnel continued their work on the scene as patients continued being brought out and evacuated. There are no reports of injuries.
More information will be available later as this is a developing story.
A fire at LifeCare of Tullahoma on Jackson Street has led to an evacuation of the assisted living facility.
The Coffee County Manchester Public Library officially kicked off its adult reading program with an author signing at the library Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Coffee County Historical Society welcomed Dr. Michael Bradley to discuss his latest book, titled “The Last Words: The Farewell Address of Union and Confederate Commanders to Their Men at the End of the War Between the States” during its regular meeting Saturday, Jan. 14.
McCarter | East is pleased to announce that Halle Mann has joined the Southern Middle Tennessee location of the firm located in Manchester, Tennessee, at 200 South Woodland Street. Ms. Mann’s practice focuses on criminal defense, family law and civil litigation. Halle graduated with honors f…
The City of Manchester has three separate pay schedules for its employees. Most of the departments are paid bi-weekly, yet two departments get a check each Friday, while the Aldermen are paid monthly.
Manchester Police investigation resulted in the identification of a deceased Hispanic male found Jan. 17 at edge of Walmart property as Carlos Oropeza, 45.
The county took a first incremental step in building the new 14,000 square foot health department building Thursday when the Capital Outlay Committee met with three architectural firms all eager to layout the new structure at the Joint Industrial Park.
During a special call meeting of the Manchester Finance Committee on Jan. 11, some of the details of the budget amendment that will fund the 10% employee cost of living raise were discussed.
During the latest in a series of monthly meetings, the county Strategic Planning Committee heard from the Manchester mayor and two aldermen their thoughts on growth in the city.
Cost expected to be roughly $1.1 million
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.