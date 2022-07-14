In the past, Manchester Fire-Rescue has served PreK-5 in Manchester City Schools and daycares by educating children on fire safety. Once again the Department aims to partake in the “School Fire Prevention Program” during “Fire Prevention Week.”
The “School Fire Prevention Program” is designed by the National Fire Safety Council Inc. (NFSC). The corporation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization. The NFSC provides materials to promote fire and burn prevention nationwide. These materials are exclusively available to fire departments to distribute locally.
Manchester Fire-Rescue will utilize this program during “Fire Prevention Week.” During the week, fire safety education materials will be distributed. The materials to be bought include things like manuals, posters, stickers, bags, trading cards, bracelets, and more. The total number of materials needed is 5,360 leading 1,605 children to be protected– but the cost will be $3,611.25.
To help cover the cost of materials, the Manchester Fire-Rescue is reaching out to the caring residents of Manchester for donations. To contribute to this cause, fire safety materials can be provided for 30 to 200 children at the cost of $2.25 per child. The sponsorship levels display 30 children for $67.50, 40 children for $90.00, 50 children for $112.50, 75 children for $168.75, 100 children for $225.00, and 200 children for $450.
Money can be sent as a check made payable to NATIONAL FIRE SAFETY COUNCIL, INC. and mailed to Manchester Fire Rescue, Attn: George Chambers III, Fire Chief at 1509 Hillsboro Boulevard, Manchester, TN 37355. Federal Tax ID # 38-2292422. Credit card donations are accepted by calling 1-877-435-777. Online donations can be made at Donate.NFSC.org Enter program # TN 16-F-3.
All contributors of the program will be represented on the back covers of all K-5 manuals under the heading “PROVIDED AS A PUBLIC SERVICE BY PEOPLE WHO CARE”