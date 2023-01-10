Officers and members of the Kiwanis Club Board of Directors are pictured from left, Joey Vaughn, Gary Winton, Patricia Pinegar, Rod Harwell, Denton Jones, Prater Powell, David Creek, Don Crownover and Jerry Reid.
The Manchester Kiwanis Club will host its second annual online auction fundraiser Jan. 11-21. The auction is the first of two major fundraisers the Kiwanis will be hosting in 2023.
“We are down to two fundraisers…one of them is our golf tournament in June and then this is the other one,” Kiwanis President David Creek said. “We just started it last year.”
Creek said the auction will be conducted by Parks Auction Co. of Murfreesboro, with Jim Thomas serving as auctioneer.
Creek said the Kiwanis Club used to host more fundraisers, but is down to two major fundraisers that are critical to the organization’s ability to do good in the Manchester community.
“This is how we get our funds to do our things for the community and for the children,” he said.
Creek said he anticipates the auction will feature about 500 individual items, which will be made available for online bidding through the Parks Auction website.
Before the auction officially begins Wednesday, Jan. 11, the auction items will be moved into the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland St., Manchester, where they will be photographed and cataloged by the Parks Auction Co. team.
While images of all the auction items will be available online, Creek said the Ada Wright Center will be open to perspective bidders Saturday, Jan. 14 so the items can be viewed in-person. All auction items will be selling at no-reserve and must be picked up no later than Saturday, Jan. 21.
A morgue, a hazmat-response trailer and other pricy emergency-response equipment requires shelter, but the current plan of placing some of those Emergency Management Agency items in the mothballed Coffee County Jail workhouse could jeopardize the certification of that facility in the event i…
North Coffee Elementary student Alex Davis has been playing the five-string banjo for about three years, and in that time he has continued to hone his skills with appearances at music festivals and on TV. The 10-year-old banjo player is next scheduled to appear on the internationally syndica…