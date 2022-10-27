Officers and members of the Kiwanis Club Board of Directors are pictured during the club’s Oct. 20 meeting at The Oak Restaurant. From left, Joey Vaughn, Gary Winton, Patricia Pinegar, Rod Harwell, Denton Jones, Prater Powell, David Creek, Don Crownover and Jerry Reid.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Manchester met for the installation of its new officers for the upcoming year Thursday, Oct. 20 at The Oak Restaurant in Manchester.
Joey Vaughn, outgoing club president, thanked club members for their support during his time as president.
“I will begin with a thank you, for giving me the privilege of serving as the president for the past year,” Vaughn said during the meeting. “It was an interesting year, a year of COVID-19, but I feel like the club has grown more cohesive and I really appreciate the opportunity that we have had.”
The installation of new officers was performed by Bob Brinkmann, a former governor of the Kiwanis International Kentucky/Tennessee District.
“I am honored to install the 2022-2023 board of directors,” Brinkmann said. “Club officers, thank you all for your leadership and care for the Kiwanis Club of Manchester. You are the reason that your club is successful”
2022-2023 Kiwanis Board of Directors
- Don Crownover
- Rod Harwell
- Patricia Pinegar
- Jerry Reid
2022-2023 Kiwanis Officers
- Secretary -Gary Winton
- Treasurer - Denton Jones
- President- Elect Prater Powell
- President - David Creek
Incoming president David Creek said one of his goals as president is to grow the organization, which primarily exists as, “a civic organization designed primarily to help needy children.”
A 35-year member, Creek said when he first joined the Kiwanis Club, there were about 44 members, that number is currently down to 21 members.
Creek said the Kiwanis Club of Manchester hosts two annual fundraisers in order to do things like purchase books for children, coats in the winter, as well as Christmas presents that they wrap and distribute. Creek said he is in the process of organizing a third annual fundraiser, which will allow the club to do even more for children in need in the Manchester community.
“We have two major fundraisers,” Creek said. “The golf tournament is in June at WillowBrook and the other one we got started two years ago and that is an online auction.”
Creek said the online auction, which featured more than 500 donated items last year, is scheduled to take place in January 2023.
The Kiwanis Club of Manchester meets the first and third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at The Oak Restaurant in Manchester.
Coffee County Ambulance Authority will pick up at the November meeting its discussion of dissolving the body to reform as a committee that will fall under the direct authority of the mayor and County Commission.
While Robert Vanderway spent his professional career working with metal as a machinist, welder and fabricator, the New Jersey native has a passion for crafting handmade items out of wood at his home woodshop.
The Coffee County 911 Communications District Board approved a motion that will send board members and Communication Center Director to discuss the specifics concerning the public purchase of a tower site the county currently leases for its communications network.
After nearly 90 years of serving the community as a country store and restaurant, The Beechgrove Country Store is gearing up for its official reopening Monday Oct. 24 after a two-week renovation project.