Officers and members of the Kiwanis Club Board of Directors are pictured during the club’s Oct. 20 meeting at The Oak Restaurant. From left, Joey Vaughn, Gary Winton, Patricia Pinegar, Rod Harwell, Denton Jones, Prater Powell, David Creek, Don Crownover and Jerry Reid.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Manchester met for the installation of its new officers for the upcoming year Thursday, Oct. 20 at The Oak Restaurant in Manchester.

Joey Vaughn, outgoing club president, thanked club members for their support during his time as president.

