Felony charges have been leveled against a Manchester man after his girlfriend reportedly dove from their moving car after she was allegedly choked into unconsciousness.
The suspect, Albert E. Pleasant, 48, is charged with aggravated assault, a crime that carries three to six years in prison if convicted.
The charges come after the alleged victim was seen walking down the road in the Normandy area. When police arrived, she told them that she had been fighting with Pleasant as they were traveling down the road and that she was told her opinion didn’t matter since she did not have a job. At some point she said Pleasant pushed her and then choked her.
“She stated Mr. Pleasant put his arms aggressively around her neck and that she lost consciousness for an unknown amount of time,” the police report reads, noting that when she came to, she got out of the car as it was still moving. “Once she regained consciousness, she exited the vehicle as Mr. Pleasant maintained the 30 mile per hour speed limit. Upon exiting the vehicle, she said she tried to turn her body to lessen the impact.”
While suffering injuries, she refused transport to the hospital. Police determined there was validity to her story and that Pleasant was likely the prime aggressor. Warrants were taken and Pleasant was arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
