police

Felony charges have been leveled against a Manchester man after his girlfriend reportedly dove from their moving car after she was allegedly choked into unconsciousness.

The suspect, Albert E. Pleasant, 48, is charged with aggravated assault, a crime that carries three to six years in prison if convicted.

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved two second readings that rezone two properties to high density R-4 residential and annexed a property on campground road during its January meeting.

A morgue, a hazmat-response trailer and other pricy emergency-response equipment requires shelter, but the current plan of placing some of those Emergency Management Agency items in the mothballed Coffee County Jail workhouse could jeopardize the certification of that facility in the event i…

