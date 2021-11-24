The Manchester City Christmas Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Parade line-up begins at 5 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is Christmas through the Ages.
There will be a food drive with dropoff stations around the square. Patrons are asked to bring non perishable food items to donate.
“In the same respect, we are asking that our floats also help with donations. I would like to encourage you as an organization, church, troop or car to host your own food drive. Use donations you collect as part of your float,” said Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Becki Johnson.
Trees of Christmas
Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will hold the 45th annual Trees of Christmas - Christmas Through the Years, Monday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 5. The display will be open Monday from noon-6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.
Johnson said that “The Christmas Tree is one of the world’s most beautiful and expressive holiday themes. View decorated trees at this delightful holiday event. The theme ‘Christmas Through the Years’ lends itself for one to imagine how Christmas was (or will be) celebrated in another time.”
The event is free and will be held at the Ada Wright Center located at 328 N. Woodland St., Manchester. All are welcome to partake in this wonderful family-oriented display.
For more information you may contact the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 931-728-0273 or email Claire Jolley, cjolley@cityofmanchestertn.com or Becki Johnson, bjohnson@cityofmanchestertn.com.